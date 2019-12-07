7 Fancams We Wish We Had Taken

Ever watch a fancam of a live performance and suddenly get a pang of jealousy because the footage is so perfectly clear and high quality? Sometimes, fancams are taken from such a good vantage point, we wonder how these videographers got up there. From close-ups to perfect angles, here are 7 fancams we wish we were there to have experienced ourselves:

7. Triple H - 365 Fresh

As a subunit, Triple H gave a thrilling on-stage performance with numerous backup dancers. Kudos to HyunA for being able to rock sky-high heels and do a dance number with the boys. Though E-Dawn and HyunA are no longer with the company, we'd be intrigued by another Triple H stage in the future.

6. KARD - Oh Na Na

This fancam has a perfect front row angle to KARD's "Oh Na Na" performance. Their summery pop song performance graced the stage with a fun, danceable groove. We especially love the girls' feminine flowy tops that give their choreography great movement.

5. TXT - Crown

Imagine having seats like this to a TXT show! This fancam has it all, from the charismatic chants to the perfectly shot choreography, TXT's performance looks more entertaining than ever! Not to mention, they're looking dashing in their boyish oversized tops.

4. ROCKET PUNCH - Bim Bam Bum

This rookie group graced us with a powerful debut this past year and left a huge impact on the K-Pop scene's expectations for the upcoming year. The girls of ROCKET PUNCH are hot to the scene with an eccentric and catchy debut track entitled, "Bim Bam Bum". Expect them to rise to the forefront of the music scene next year with follow-up releases.

3. TWICE - TT

Arguably, this fancam isn't the best spot, because we're a lot further than the stage than the other ones listed in this article, however, the vantage point to the stage in this fancam is what makes it fantastic to watch! You can see the entire performance, and with big groups like TWICE, it can actually be even better to be back a few rows so you can take in the entirety of the performance. Especially with songs like "TT"!

2. MAMAMOO - Decalcomanie

This straight-on fancam is to die for, as the girls of MAMAMOO are still early on in their career here. We love their natural, low-budget staging juxtaposed with incredible passion and stage presence. Nowadays, MAMAMOO is a bit more street style and chic, but seeing their older performances is a good reminder of their slower, simpler tracks.

1. MOMOLAND - Bboom Bboom

How good do the girls of MOMOLAND look in this performance? Their white outfits and perfect skin are making them look angelic on stage in the colorful stage setup. Plus, their ultra-synchronized choreography makes for unique fancam footage!

