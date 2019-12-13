Han Ye Seul makes trending news yet again with her Instagram update, smiles despite criticism about irresponsibly leaving 'Unnies' Salon'

Actress Han Ye Seul has made trending news in Korea yet again for her out of the world beauty.

The top star appeared on trending headlines with her latest Instagram update on December 12th. She uploaded a photo of her doing a fur coat and red lip. The caption reads: "GREAT NIGHT".

Netizens have been complimenting her doll-like appearance, stating:

"I'm not even her fan but I really like her style."

"Yeah we all know she's pretty."

"Ignore the haters! You're beautiful."





On one hand, Han Ye Seul has been facing criticism after abruptly leaving her position as an MC on 'Unnies' Salon'.

