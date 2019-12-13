As One's Krystal says she's working as a real estate agent on 'Sugarman 3'

Vocal R&B duo As One appeared on the December 13th episode of 'Sugarman 3' where they revealed more about their lives.

The duo is now celebrating their 20th anniversary since debut. Member Krystal stated: "Two and a half years ago, I had to return back to the United States. I was staying there and started working in real estate in California." When asked about the state of real estate in Los Angeles, she replied: "The house prices have gone up but soon they'll go down again I think. If you have any thoughts of moving to the United States, please let me know".



Congratulations to As One for their appearance on the show!