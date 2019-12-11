Gong Yoo says that he wants to be reborn as a musician, states his admiration for BTS

Actor Gong Yoo revealed that he has a different path thought out for his career if he was to be born again!

He appeared on the December 11th episode of SBS's ‘Lee Dongwook Wants To Talk’ where he revealed his admiration for none other than BTS! He stated that: “they are doing really big things that are important. What kind of world would we live in without music?” He expressed his envy of musicians and that he would like to be born again as a musician.

What do you think of Gong Yoo’s thoughts?