NU'EST's Baekho is insanely ripped for his second ever time decorating the cover of 'Men's Health'!

NU'EST's Baekho has landed on the cover of 'Men's Health' Korea for the second time ever, after blowing fans away with his toned body back in October of 2018!

For the upcoming, January 2020 issue of 'Men's Health', Baekho took on three very different styles to perfect three unique covers including a chic style in an all-black suit, an easy, comfortable style in a plain white shirt, and finally, the definition of sexy with his bare, toned abs!

Check out Baekho's insanely ripped cover cuts below!