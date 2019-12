Lovely GFriend members Yerin and SinB tried out stunning, colorful styles of makeup in the December issue of 'Elle' magazine!

Each of Yerin and SinB's pictorial cuts expressed vibrant colors from cosmetics brands like 'Torrid', 'Sainte-Maxime', 'Urban Decay', and more. The two stars also heightened the quality of the fun pictorial by getting perfectly into character with each new makeup style.

Check out the pictorial below.