Kim Soo Hyun reportedly decides not to renew with KeyEast, planning to establish one-man agency

According to an exclusive report on December 11, actor Kim Soo Hyun's contract with his label KeyEast is set to come to an end at the end of this month.



Reportedly, Kim Soo Hyun has decided not to renew with KeyEast. Instead, he plans on establishing a one-man agency in partnership with his cousin, director Lee Sa Rang of 'Real'. This will mark Kim Soo Hyun's departure from KeyEast after 12 years.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun will be returning to the small-screen soon through his first drama after his discharge from mandatory service, in tvN's 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'. He'll be working alongside actress Seo Ye Ji.

