'Garo Sero Institute' YouTubers clarify Yoo Jae Suk was not accused of sexual harassment

'Garo Sero Institute' YouTubers, lawyer Kang Yong Seok and former reporters Kim Se Ui and Kim Yong Ho, clarified Yoo Jae Suk was not accused of sexual harassment.



As previously reported, 'Garo Sero Institute' revealed a woman had alleged a celebrity who formerly appeared on 'Infinite Challenge' had sexually harassed her, and some netizens speculated Yoo Jae Suk was the celebrity involved, which the MC himself personally denied. Kang Yong Seok then came out to say, "When did we mention Yoo Jae Suk? It'll be fine if Yoo Jae Suk doesn't make a stir."



He continued, "I told you that it was someone I know. I don't know Yoo Jae Suk. I knew that the case would be tied in with 'Infinite Challenge', so I told you not to worry about 'Infinite Challenge'. They dragged Yoo Jae Suk into it for no reason," blaming netizens who'd searched for Yoo Jae Suk on real-time search engines.

