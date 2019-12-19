13

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Stray Kids take #1 with 'Levanter' on 'M! Countdown'!

Stray Kids took the win on this week's 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet aired part 1 of its '2019 Year-End Comeback Special' instead of its regular programming, but 'M! Countdown' still made sure to announce this week's winner. Stray Kids took the trophy for the third week of December with their new track "Levanter".

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the '2019 Year-End Comeback Special' here if you missed it. 

ProducerMinSuga431 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

I've waited for this moment for so long, I was so sad when they had prepared an encore stage for Side Effects and did not get a win. I want to thank Stray Kids and STAYs for making this moment possible.

Anno616349 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Omg congrats Stray Kids, you definetely deserved it!!!

Best of luck, Levanter is a bop (song and the album :) )

