Stray Kids take #1 with 'Levanter' on 'M! Countdown'!

Stray Kids took the win on this week's 'M! Countdown'!



Mnet aired part 1 of its '2019 Year-End Comeback Special' instead of its regular programming, but 'M! Countdown' still made sure to announce this week's winner. Stray Kids took the trophy for the third week of December with their new track "Levanter".



Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the '2019 Year-End Comeback Special' here if you missed it.



