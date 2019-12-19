ONEUS drop 'multiverse' MV for 'Level Up'!

ONEUS have dropped their 'multiverse' music video for "Level Up"!



ONEUS are the latest featured artists for V Live's 'multiverse' hidden track MV project, and after "Plastic Flower", the group have a new MV for fans. "Level Up" is track #5 on ONEUS's third mini album 'Fly With Us', which featured "Lit" as the title song.



Watch ONEUS's "Level Up" multiverse MV below, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

