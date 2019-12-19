Yoo Jae Suk denies he's celebrity accused of sexual harassment

Yoo Jae Suk has denied he's the latest celebrity accused of sexual harassment.



On December 18, lawyer Kang Yong Seok and former reporters Kim Se Ui and Kim Yong Ho of the YouTube channel 'Garo Sero Institute', who are also covering Kim Gun Mo's alleged sexual assault controversy, revealed an interview with a woman who claimed to have been sexually harassed by a celebrity who appeared on MBC's 'Infinite Challenge'.



The woman, who previously worked at an adult entertainment business, stated the celebrity had appeared on the popular variety show at the time. According to Kim Yong Ho, "This celebrity is very famous and known for always stay on the straight and narrow path. He has a close relationship with Kim Gun Mo."



With the claim that the celebrity appeared on 'Infinite Challenge', netizens are speculating it may be Yoo Jae Suk. On December 19, Yoo Jae Suk stated at the press conference for his trot concert, "I've risen on real-time search rankings, and a lot of people asked me if I was the person being speculated. I was very taken aback. Of course, it's not me, and just mentioning this will bring up unnecessary misunderstandings. Because I'm here, I'll talk about it. I always say this, but I'm doing this in hopes there won't be any innocent victims."