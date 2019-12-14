EXO win #1 on December 14th 'Show! Music Core'!

EXO took the #1 trophy on the December 7th episode of 'Show! Music Core'!



On this episode, EXO's "Obsession" went up against IU's "Blueming" and Davichi's "Dear". In the end, EXO took the top spot with IU coming in second and Davichi at third. Congratulations to EXO!



Check out the performances posted by MBC below.



