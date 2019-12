Eric Nam has announced his world tour.

The popular star has made the announcement via Twitter, stating dates and locations all around the globe for his 'Before We Begin' tour. Eric will be hitting South East Asia in January before heading to North America in February and March.

Excited to announce that I’m bringing my #BeforeWeBegin World Tour to NORTH AMERICA w/ support from Phoebe Ryan and Frenship!



Presale begins Wed, 12/4 at 10am local time (GA and VIP tickets).



General on sale is Friday, 12/6 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/HJ6WBXxHra — 에릭남 (Eric Nam) (@ericnamofficial) December 3, 2019

Will you be seeing Eric on tour?