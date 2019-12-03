Jay Park spends over $10,000 on drinks for fans after his concert

Jay Park has demonstrated his love for his fans by spending an exorbitant amount of money buying them drinks.

On the last day of the first AOMG world tour, Jay Park had a special surprise for their fans. He uploaded a picture of a receipt on his Instagram account showing that he gifted fans more than $10,000 worth of alcohol for the afterparty of his 'Sexy Forever 2019 World Tour' in Seattle.

Close to 1000 fans crashed the afterparty and instead of getting annoyed, Jay Park gratefully treated the fans who came to see him.

Jay Park’s love for his dedicated fans is well-known internationally. In 2014, he rented out a club for a release party with his own money for his 2nd Album 'EVOLUTION'. He’s said to have invited about 800 fans to this party.

What do you think of Jay Park's generosity?