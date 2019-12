Rookie girl group Dream Note is coming back soon.



The comeback comes 10 months after their 2nd single ‘Dream:us’ back in March, and the girls are ready to be back after their long hiatus. The girls’ ‘Dream Wish’ will be released on January 8th, and they’ve released their opening photo and scheduler showing that they've got a lot planned until their comeback.

