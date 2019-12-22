1

Posted by jennywill

Jisook says she only caught Seo Hyo Rim's bouquet because of the actress' request, no marriage planned

Jisook denied marriage rumors.

The marriage rumors spread after she caught the bouquet at Seo Hyo Rim's marriage. Because Jisook is currently dating pro gamer Lee Doo Hee, marriage rumors had spread. However, her label said, "It's true that they're seeing each other seriously, but there's nothing decided on marriage. Jisook just caught the bouquet because of Seo Hyo Rim's request."

On December 22, actress Seo Hyo Rim tied the knot with Jeong Myung Ho, the son of veteran actress Kim Soo Mi.

coco_puffs-547 pts
3 minutes ago

😍This a direct message to me I just know it!🥰

diadems-1,272 pts
30 minutes ago

Jisook will get married when she thinks it's right to get married and it's none of your business.


