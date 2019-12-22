Jisook says she only caught Seo Hyo Rim's bouquet because of the actress' request, no marriage planned

Jisook denied marriage rumors.

The marriage rumors spread after she caught the bouquet at Seo Hyo Rim's marriage. Because Jisook is currently dating pro gamer Lee Doo Hee, marriage rumors had spread. However, her label said, "It's true that they're seeing each other seriously, but there's nothing decided on marriage. Jisook just caught the bouquet because of Seo Hyo Rim's request."



On December 22, actress Seo Hyo Rim tied the knot with Jeong Myung Ho, the son of veteran actress Kim Soo Mi.

