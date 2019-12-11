Choi Young Soo & Park Dong Geun to be absent from 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' after assault & cursing controversy involving Busters' Chaeyeon

Choi Young Soo will be absent from the December 11th episode of 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' after his assault and cursing controversy involving Busters' Chaeyeon.



As previously reported, fans were alarmed when a video of 15-year-old Chaeyeon's 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' castmate Choi Young Soo hitting her in the arm began circulating online. Other castmate Park Dong Geun also made a remark towards her that loosely translates to "venomous wench." Though both Busters' label and the show's reps explained there was nothing to worry about, it seems like the backlash from netizens was big enough for Choi Young Soo to take a small hiatus.



According to reports, both comedians Choi Young Soo and Park Dong Geun will not be appearing for the December 11th filming of 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani'.



Watch the videos below if you missed them.





﻿ ﻿