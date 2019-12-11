86

Posted by germainej

Busters' label responds to concerns of Chaeyeon allegedly being physically assaulted on 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani'

AKP STAFF

Busters' label has responded to concerns about Chaeyeon allegedly being physically assaulted on the children's show 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani'.

As previously reported, fans were alarmed when a video of Chaeyeon's 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' castmate Choi Young Soo hitting her in the arm began circulating online. The 15-year-old Chaeyeon can be seen tugging at Choi Young Soo's shirt when he turns around and seems to punch her in the arm. Netizens are saying she appears to laugh in shock afterwards as Choi Young Soo angrily walks away, and she quickly stops smiling.

Other castmate Park Dong Geun can also be heard, saying, "Venomous wench," which is not a comment often aimed at young people. Chaeyeon then responds in shock, "Excuse me?" Viewers stated,"For a joke, his facial expression is too brutal," "Is this a children's show? I was shocked," "Isn't this too harsh of a joke on a young girl," and more.

However, 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' denied there was an issue. The show's rep stated, "We're releasing an announcement for those who are worried after seeing the live video yesterday. The controversy is not true at all. We ask that you no longer speculate or cause misunderstanding."


Busters' agency also stated, "Chaeyeon said it was nothing to worry about. Chaeyeon is in middle school, and it seems the joke might've been a bit harsh. I saw it, and I thought it was harsh too. I could see how people who don't know the situation could easily think, 'What is this?' You don't have to worry about it."


What are your thoughts on the issue?

Nicole33592,097 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Still doesn’t seem like a “joke” to me. Even if it was no grown man should put his hands on a little girl like that.

K_aus642 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

“Joke” or not that is no way to treat a 15 year old. The guy who did it better apologies it’s actually disgusting to watch. I feel so sorry for Chaeyeon

