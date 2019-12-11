Stray Kids drop 'Levanter' dance practice video

Stray Kids have dropped their dance practice video for "Levanter".



The intricate choreography involves the Stray Kids walking past each other like the song's theme of seeking your dream. "Levanter" is the title track on their new album 'Clé: LEVANTER', and it was written and composed by group members 3RACHA with the production handled by J.Y. Park and Herz Analog.



Watch Stray Kids' dance practice video above and the MV here if you missed it!







