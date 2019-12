ASIA TODAY

BTS's Jungkook is showing off his all-black airport fashion.

The super idol was seen departing Korea for overseas schedules and impressed fans with his all-black ensemble complete with boots, a long coat, and a black mask.

Fans have been commenting on his cool look, stating:

"His proportions are crazy."

"Even when his face is covered, he looks good."

"Look at how long his legs are. I'm jealous."





What do you think of Jungkook's airport fashion?