Head of EBS Kim Myung Joong apologizes for the controversy surrounding educational program 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani'

The head of EBS, Kim Myung Joong, has made a formal apology regarding the scandal surrounding their EBS educational 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani'.

On the 13th, he made a statement via EBS news stating: "We are sorry to have caused great disappointment to those who love and watch EBS. In addition, I sincerely apologize to the victim and her family for the hurt they received."







The apology was made after the harassment and assault of Busters' Chaeyeon at the hands of gagman Choi Young Soo and Park Dong Geun. Production on the show is currently halted and the crew and cast are currently under investigation for their treatment of Chaeyeon on the show.

What do you think of this issue?



