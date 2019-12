According to SM Entertainment on December 4, BoA will be returning this month with a new mini album titled 'Starr Night'!

This will mark BoA's first comeback in approximately 6 months, as well as the release of her 2nd mini album since debut. 'Starry Night' is set to contain a total of 6 tracks of various genres, conveying an overall warm and comforting, winter mood to listeners.

Pre-orders for BoA's 'Starry Night' open on December 4 via various music sites.