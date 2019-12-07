BoA drops 'Dry Flower' audio teaser & monochrome 'Starry Night' teaser images

BoA has dropped an audio teaser for her track "Dry Flower" and more teaser images for her upcoming second mini album 'Starry Night'.



Like her previous teasers, BoA's teaser images uses city life as theme as she wears a beautiful white gown and a trench coat. As previously reported, 'Starry Night' includes the title track of the same name featuring Crush as well as songs of various genres to give listeners warmth during the cold season.



BoA's 'Starry Night' drops on December 11 KST. Listen to BoA's "Dry Flower" audio preview below and her previews of "I Don't Mind", "Think About You", and "Black" if you missed them.

