BoA has released another audio preview for track #4 "I Don't Mind" from her upcoming 2nd mini album, 'Starry Night'.

Judging by the new audio preview which you can check out below, BoA's "I Don't Mind" will be an edgy dance track accompanied by repetitive, catchy lyrics. Containing a total of 6 all-new tracks, BoA's upcoming 2nd mini album 'Starry Night' is set for release on December 11 at 6 PM KST.



Look out for more of BoA's comeback teasers, coming soon.