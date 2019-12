BoA has released a sneak audio preview of track #5 "Think About You" from her upcoming 2nd mini album, 'Starry Night'!

The upbeat, energetic track #5 "Think About You" is one of 6 songs from BoA's 'Starry Night'. The mini album is packed full of various genres of songs meant to provide listeners with warmth and positive energy this winter, including her title track "Starry Night" feat. Crush.

BoA's 'Starry Night' in set for release this coming December 11 at 6 PM KST.