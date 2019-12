BTS have revealed a practice video for their '2019 Melon Music Awards' introduction performance.



At the 11th 'MMA' this past November 30, BTS put on an epic "Dionysus" performance as their intro before moving onto the rest of their hit tracks. Fans can now watch the Big Hit Entertainment group go over the choreography while preparing for the 'MMA' stage.



Watch BTS' practice video above and their full '2019 MMA' performances below.