Stray Kids reveal touching MV teaser for 'You Can STAY'

Stray Kids have revealed a touching music video teaser for "You Can STAY"!

The MV teaser features the Stray Kids performing for fans and supporting each other through their promotions. "You Can STAY" is a track from the group's upcoming mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER', and it's a song about thanking someone for staying by your side.

Stray Kids' 'Cle : LEVANTER' drops on December 9 KST. Watch their "You Can STAY" MV teaser above and their teasers for "Levanter" here if you missed them.

I bust got soooooo emotional YOU CAN STAY is really good I like it already and just by watching this you know that in STRAY KIDS Family STAYS and SKZ both support and believe in each other 🥰

STAY🤝STRAY KIDS

