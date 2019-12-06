BoA reveals more 'Starry Night' teaser images in the city & track preview

BoA has revealed more 'Starry Night' teaser images in the city as well as another track preview.



After her sneak peek of "Think About You", BoA has now revealed an audio preview of "Black" from her upcoming second mini album. As previously reported, 'Starry Night' features the title track of the same name featuring Crush as well as songs of various genres to give listeners warmth during the cold season.



BoA's 'Starry Night' drops on December 11 KST. Check out her teaser images and audio previews below!



