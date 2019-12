April's Naeun and NCT's Jaehyun will have a special stage on 'Inkigayo'.

The two MCs will put on 'My Only Wish (This Year)' as an MC Christmas special stage. The other MC, MONSTA X's Minhyuk, is currently in USA with MONSTA X's overseas schedules, and will sadly not be able to participate.

Make sure to tune in later today at 3:50 PM KST!