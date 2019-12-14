LOΛEs want FIX to leave Minhyun out of their controversy

NU'EST fans are trying to get Minhyun away from the CIX controversy.





During the V Live aired on December 14, Yoon Hyun Suk and BX asked Bae Jin Young where he was going. In the clip, you can hear him saying "I'm going to see my girlfriend" and closes the door. Then BX goes "Oh that friend" while Yoon Hyun Suk goes "Oh NU'EST's Minhyun" and both end up laughing.

Some fans are saying it was just a joke and he actually met NU'EST's Minhyun and enjoyed fried chicken together. On the other hand, others are saying two members' reactions seemed too real for it to be a joke. They say whether or not he actually has a girlfriend, it was unprofessional of him to say that on camera while live streaming with their fans before the fan meeting.

As the controversy grows, however, CIX fans are continuing to bring Minhyun into the controversy, and LOΛEs are demanding that FIX leave Minhyun out of the entire thing. LOΛEs don't care if Bae Jin Young has a girlfriend or not - they just want FIX not to use Minhyun try to defend Bae Jin Young, and they especially don't want FIX to use Minhyun in fan couplings with Bae Jin Young.



