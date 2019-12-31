20

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Former HONEYST member Seo Dongsung to join N.Flying

AKP STAFF

Former HONEYST member Dongsung will be joining N. Flying. 

N. Flying's leader Seunghyub posted on the group's fan cafe that former leader and bassist of FNC band HONEYST would be joining the group in 2020! 

credit: @scorpiopath9

credit: scorpiopath9

It seems like Dongsung will be joining the group after being spotted playing bass on some of N.Flying's recent records. HONEYST is a disbanded group under FNC. With N. Flying's original bassist Kwangjin leaving the group about a year ago, it seems like the group now has a steady bassist to stay and support the band as they go through their activities. 

  1. N.Flying
6 4,406 Share 100% Upvoted

2

bartkun813 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

That's lovely news at the end of the year/begining of new year :) I wish them the best!

Share

0

enigma17-108 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

wow! Looking forward to this.👍👍👍

great start for Nflying.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
10 hours ago   105   76,130

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND