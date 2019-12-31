Former HONEYST member Seo Dongsung to join N.Flying

Former HONEYST member Dongsung will be joining N. Flying.

Seunghyub just announced on fancafe that Dongsung is joining N.Flying. (No, this is not a troll post) pic.twitter.com/XKO17cyHZN — Beyza🐣 (@seungjjanggu) December 31, 2019

N. Flying's leader Seunghyub posted on the group's fan cafe that former leader and bassist of FNC band HONEYST would be joining the group in 2020!

credit: @scorpiopath9

It seems like Dongsung will be joining the group after being spotted playing bass on some of N.Flying's recent records. HONEYST is a disbanded group under FNC. With N. Flying's original bassist Kwangjin leaving the group about a year ago, it seems like the group now has a steady bassist to stay and support the band as they go through their activities.



