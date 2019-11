Xportsnews

TWICE's Jungyeon showed off her handsome facial features.

The popular idol appeared at the Gimpo Airport while en route to Japan for promotion schedules. She is seen showing off some swag in a sweatshirt and beanie.

Netizens have been commenting:

"I thought that was Amber at first."

"If I didn't know she was a girl I would have thought she was a guy."

"Her face looks even smaller because she's tall. I like this look on her."

What do you think of Jungyeon's look?