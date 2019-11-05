24

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jaejoong reveals that he wants to have kids more than getting married

Jaejoong made a surprising statement about wanting to have children, leading to him trending on multiple Korean news sites.

The popular star appeared on the most recent broadcast of 'Do You Eat?' where he talked about his daily life and thoughts. He talked about the loneliness of promoting as a solo artist and pursuing an entertainment career for most of his life. 

When asked when he was going to date, Jaejoong stated: "Honestly, I really want kids. Now that I'm in my mid-30s, I think of things I didn't before. I saw my brother playing with kids and he told me to have some too, that there's happiness there that I haven't experienced." 


What do you think of Jaejoong's announcement? 

LuluM518 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I would like to volunteer as tribute to give this man the kids he wants

4

Zeberdee404 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Being a parent is hard work. They can be little monsters at times, but the instant they put their arms around you or put their hand in yours, well the feeling you get is worth everything. My son is 27 now, 6.2 a big strapping young man, still love his hugs though.

