Jaejoong reveals that he wants to have kids more than getting married

Jaejoong made a surprising statement about wanting to have children, leading to him trending on multiple Korean news sites.

The popular star appeared on the most recent broadcast of 'Do You Eat?' where he talked about his daily life and thoughts. He talked about the loneliness of promoting as a solo artist and pursuing an entertainment career for most of his life.

When asked when he was going to date, Jaejoong stated: "Honestly, I really want kids. Now that I'm in my mid-30s, I think of things I didn't before. I saw my brother playing with kids and he told me to have some too, that there's happiness there that I haven't experienced."





What do you think of Jaejoong's announcement?