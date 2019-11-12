3

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

Suzy becomes a hot topic for her gorgeous bare-faced pajama selfie

AKP STAFF

Suzy has made headlines and went trending on Korean news sites due to this simple selfie in her pajamas!

The singer and actress posted a photo on her Instagram page with the caption: "pajamas should be different up and down."




The picture shows Suzy looking at the camera with a bare-face and a simple pajama set. Netizens have been raving about her beauty saying: 


"This is how you make pajamas fashionable"

"You can wear anything and make it look good." 

"I love natural Suzy."

Suzy is currently starring in drama 'Vagabond'. What do you think of her selfie? 

  1. Suzy
1 266 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Dumbuya_Isatou574 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Bae Suzy is an angel..so beautiful

Share
Shownu
Fans worry about Shownu's drastic weight loss
3 hours ago   31   21,476
Moonbin
Fans root for Moonbin's recovery
48 minutes ago   1   1,337
Shownu
Fans worry about Shownu's drastic weight loss
3 hours ago   31   21,476

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND