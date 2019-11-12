Suzy becomes a hot topic for her gorgeous bare-faced pajama selfie

Suzy has made headlines and went trending on Korean news sites due to this simple selfie in her pajamas!

The singer and actress posted a photo on her Instagram page with the caption: "pajamas should be different up and down."









The picture shows Suzy looking at the camera with a bare-face and a simple pajama set. Netizens have been raving about her beauty saying:





"This is how you make pajamas fashionable"

"You can wear anything and make it look good."



"I love natural Suzy."



Suzy is currently starring in drama 'Vagabond'. What do you think of her selfie?