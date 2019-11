ASTRO's Moonbin trended worldwide on Twitter as fans wish him a fast and safe recovery.

He trended number three worldwide after it was announced that he would be taking a hiatus to focus on his health. Fans have been using the hashtag #GetWellSoonMoonbin to root for his fast recovery.

Please take care of yourselves boys. Arohas will always be there for you! #GetWellSoonMoonbin @offclASTRO pic.twitter.com/9Pu10I9BHB — Mandy G (@mandygiov) November 12, 2019

i feel so sorry for binnie that we kept hyping up ASTRO’s comeback but didn’t have any idea that binnie quietly struggling with his health issues by himself :( binnie please take your time! we’ll wait💙@offclASTRO #GetWellSoonMoonBin#빈아_아프지마_기다릴게 — BLUEFLAME | rin (@astrohaluv) November 12, 2019

Get well soon Moonbin!