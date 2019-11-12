9

Ham So Won and Jin Hua celebrate their daughter's first birthday

Ham So Won and Jin Hua are celebrating their daughter Hyejung's first birthday!

First birthdays are significant in Korean culture and celebrated with a huge party. Unfortunately, culture clashes between the two Korean and Chinese families marred the happy day with conflict over the food and many other issues. The two mother-in-laws both wanted to dress Hyejung in their respective culture's costume (Qipao and Hanbok), but Hyejung eventually went with a lovely hanbok. 

Netizens have been commenting at the ongoing drama in the family, stating: 

"They fight every single week..."

"Everyone follows the scripts that the writers write and it's really not entertaining anymore."

"How do you fight at an important celebration like this?"

What do you think?



Dumbuya_Isatou577
49 minutes ago

I love this couples.. happy birthday baby

realsensasian945
58 minutes ago

Fake af

