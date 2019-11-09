Seo In Young went back to her ballad roots on 'Immortal Song'.



On the November 9th episode of the show dedicated to composer Park Geun Tae, Seo In Young covered Yoon Mi Rae's 2001 hit ballad "As Time Goes By". As the last performer up, Seo In Young expressed, "I watched Park Geun Tae perform when I was 18 years old. He was the one who raised me as a ballad singer. I have a lot of memories," showing her respect for the composer. She added, "I don't usually get nervous, but my legs aren't moving today."



Though her ballad singing was beautiful, it was N.Flying who took the final win. Watch Seo In Young's cover and Yoon Mi Rae's original below!