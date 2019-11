Block B's Park Kyung has romantic gifts ready, for if he ever finds love!

Park Kyung will be returning this coming November 10 at 6 PM KST with his newest single album, 'If I Could Just Love Once'. In his brand new set of comeback teaser images, Park Kyung has a big, colorful bouquet of flowers, as well as a neatly wrapped gift box, to give to his love.



Stay tuned for Park Kyung's romantic solo comeback!