Parents of TRCNG members to file legal suit against Wooyeop and Taeseon

The parents of the TRCNG members will be taking legal action against former members Wooyeop and Taeseon as well as their parents.



Wooyeop and Taeseon previously announced they would be filing a lawsuit against TS Entertainment for abuse, and the agency denied the claims. Dispatch then revealed a report including alleged evidence of mistreatment by the agency, and the parents of the remaining 8 members followed up with a letter stating they trust the label.



It's now been revealed the remaining TRCNG members' parents will be taking legal action against the former members and their parents, and their lawyer released the statement below on November 27.





"Firstly, our clients feel apologetic to the fans who love TRCNG and TS Entertainment for having to release a statement.



Our clients were anxiously waiting for Wooyeop and Taeseon, who were causing problems, to return to TRCNG and resume activities. However, Wooyeop, Taeseon, and their parents have released false news reports and created rumors, and they're inflating and spreading this and even filed a criminal complaint against TS Entertainment. On this situation, our clients feel a deep sadness and anger.



Wooyeop, Taeseon, and their parents have been trying to create conflict between our clients and TS Entertainment for the past few months by telling lies to our clients and the remaining TRCNG members in order to put the sides against each other. They have played victim, while telling lies through the media, which has damaged TS Entertainment's reputation. In particular, Wooyeop and Taeseon have spoken to the media as if they've been betrayed by the remaining TRCNG members, who they've gone through thick and thin with, and it has caused serious damage to the reputation of the remaining TRCNG members. These actions show no feelings of camaraderie.



Our clients will no longer stand by as Wooyeop, Taeseon, and their parents stir up media and lie in damaging interviews, and we'll make it clear their claims are false and exaggerated. We'll be taking legal action through the law firm Seewan, and we'll make Wooyeop, Taeseon, and their parents take legal responsibility for their mistakes.



We once again bow our heads in gratitude to all the people who love and support TRCNG. We also apologize for the bad news once again.



11.27.2019. From the parents of the 8 TRCNG members."