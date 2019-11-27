TXT's Soobin makes a heart in 'Angel or Devil' teaser video

TXT's Soobin created a heart in his teaser video for "Angel or Devil".
Unlike his other members, Soobin is a complete angel in his teaser as he bops around pink balloons and eventually makes a heart out of them. As previously reported, "Angel or Devil" is a track on TXT's recent album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic', which featured "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" as the title song, and it looks like fans can expect a music video.
Stay tuned for more from TXT, and watch Beomgyu's teaser video, Yeonjun's teaser, and Hueningkai's teaser if you missed them
