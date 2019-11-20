3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Parents of TRCNG's remaining 8 members dedicate a letter to fans, asking them to believe in the group

AKP STAFF

On November 21, TS Entertainment shared a handwritten letter from the parents of TRCNG's remaining 8-members, revealing that the members' parents recently got together to discuss the ongoing situation, and expressed their wishes for this letter to be made public. 

The letter was written by one of the members' mothers with all of the group's families present, and reads:

"Hello. This is all of the parents of TRCNG. First and foremost, we would like to apologize to the fans who have always loved TRCNG, and also want to thank you for your cheers and encouragements.

We the parents of the 8 TRCNG members have continuously communicated back and forth with TS Entertainment regarding TRCNG's promotions and plans, and have absolute faith and loyalty in the label more than ever during these times, promising to put in our collective efforts for the success of the group. We also plan on responding with strong legal action against the ongoing claims which are false and untrue. We find it very unfortunate that such false rumors are being spread so openly.

We promise to work with the company toward TRCNG's successful promotions. We ask for your love and encouragements. Thank you." 

Earlier this week, former TRCNG members Wooyeop and Taeseon claimed that they suffered physical abuse under TS Entertainment, and threatened to sue the company. TS Entertainment then announced the two members' abrupt departures from TRCNG as well as the agency, and the remaining 8 members of TRCNG expressed their wishes to continue promoting without Wooyeop and Taeseon. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

YuYanGz216 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

*facepalm* any proof this is genuinely written by the rep of parents without anything threatening behind the scene.

If not, please take this note together with the whole TS Entertainment throw to the Dustbin and burn it.

I call this BULLSHIT!

silverwindow163 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

I would not be surprised if the parents were threatened and TS wrote this themselves...

