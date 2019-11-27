Taeyeon drops teaser video for new Japanese song 'I Do'

Taeyeon has dropped a teaser video for her new Japanese song "I Do".
"I Do" will be included in Taeyeon's 'The Signal Gift' Blu-ray and DVD set, which features footage from her '2019 Taeyeon Japan Tour - Signal'. The above teaser reveals a mellow melody and the Girls Generation member's smooth vocals.
Taeyeon's 'The Signal Gift' releases on December 25 KST.
