It seems like EXO's Sehun has caused quite a buzz with his newly revealed teasers for 'Obsession'.

The popular star is currently trending number one worldwide as fans rave about his perfect execution of the group's newest concept.

Fans are using the hashtag #ObsessedWithSehun to share their anticipation for the upcoming comeback.

X-Sehun doesn’t have particularly scary make up or styling, yet his dangerous expressions and deep gaze are enough to leave you feel threatened by power of his existence. #ObsessedWithSEHUN #CASE94 @weareoneEXO @EXOonearewe pic.twitter.com/oWDCnMMNRq — 94 ♥️🕊Sehun 🏴 (@morningpassages) November 14, 2019

Are you excited for EXO's comeback?