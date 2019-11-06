Mnet assures that its latest ongoing idol survival program 'To Be World Klass' does not include messenger voting

On November 7, representatives from Mnet spoke up regarding the broadcasting station's latest ongoing idol survival program 'To Be World Klass', in light of the vote rigging investigation surrounding 'Produce X 101', 'Produce 48', and more.

An Mnet rep told media outlets, "There is no text message voting on 'To Be World Klass'. The final member selection process is different from the 'Produce' series. Instead of text message votes, the final members will be selected based on mission results, professional panel scoring, as well as votes via 'V Live'. The highest ranking members are being revealed on a weekly basis. Furthermore, 10 finalists will be able to debut out of 20 contestants, but none of the trainees belong to separate entertainment companies."

The rep continued, "In the cases of 'Queendom' and 'Show Me The Money' also broadcasted this year, the final results were determined by an observation panel on site, which consisted of both general public viewers as well as other guests. Mnet will likely continue to utilize this on-site observation panel system, in order to ensure that voting takes place fairly."

Finally, Mnet shared, "We apologize for causing a disturbance due to our recent actions, and we are reflecting on them deeply. It is only proper to show a different approach in our upcoming programs."

Meanwhile, Mnet's 'To Be World Klass' airs every Friday nights at 11 PM KST. 20 male trainees from across the globe are currently competing for 10 spots in a global idol group, TOO.

