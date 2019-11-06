8

Cast of Netflix's 'Busted' tests their detective skills by playing totally unrelated games ahead of season 2 premiere

The cast members of Netflix's upcoming, original K-variety series 'Busted' season 2 decided to test their detective skills for real, with a series of totally unrelated games!

In season 2 of the fusion, crime/mystery variety program, singer/actor Lee Seung Gi will be joining original cast members Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Min, Park Min Young, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung, and EXO's Sehun

The 6 cast members can be seen in a simple studio in the clip above, as they divide up into two teams, and play games like the headphone game, naming the second part of 4-character words or old idioms, and seeing if all of the team members can strike the same pose after hearing a keyword.

Meanwhile, Netflix's 'Busted' season 2 premieres worldwide this coming November 8!

