South Club ripped up the stage by transforming pop to rock on 'Immortal Song'.



On the November 9th episode of the show dedicated to composer Park Geun Tae, the band covered pop star Ivy's 2007 hit "Sonata of Temptation", and vocalist Nam Tae Hyun's rock rendition of the original caught everyone's attention. The singer ended his performance with a powerful jump and split, ripping his pants. He said jokingly as he got off stage, "I burned it up hot white."



Despite South Club's hot performance, it was N.Flying who took the final win.



Watch South Club's cover, Nam Tae Hyun's pants split, and Ivy's original below.

