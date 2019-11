ITZY's Chaeryeong and Ryujin will be taking different CSAT approaches.

JYP Entertainment told Star Today, "Ryujin will be taking the CSATs this year. However, Chaeryeong decided not to take it this year." Both Ryujin and Chaeryeong are in their last year of high school at the Hanlim Multi Art School.

Best of luck to Ryujin on her CSATs!