Actor Kim Ho Young denies reports that he sexually harassed a man

Kim Ho Young and his label PLK Entertainment will be taking legal action against rumors that he sexually harassed a man.

On the 11th, there was a report that the actor had sexually harassed a man, and that he had already filed a report with the police. However, PLK Entertainment said, "The reports about Kim Ho Young are completely false, and we are currently checking the details. In the future, we ask that you confirm with the actor and us before you report it. We are certain that media outlets themselves know the irreparable harm they can cause through guesswork. We ask once again that you stop from reporting and disseminating false information that you have not checked. We are also letting you know that we will be taking legal action against false information. We will also take legal action on defamation of character for hate comments and the spread of false information. Thank you."

When the police were asked, the police said they could not say anything because of a law that they cannot say anything about any case that is currently an issue.