ATEEZ announces Europe leg of 'The Fellowship: Map The Treasure' world tour

ATEEZ has just announced European tour dates for their 'The Fellowship: Map The Treasure' world tour!

On November 3 KST, the group's agency KQ Entertainment released a poster for the European leg of the tour through ATEEZ's official social media accounts. According to the poster, the group will be in Europe through March 2020, with their schedule as follows: Madrid on March 14, Paris on March 17, London on March 20, Amsterdam on March 22, Berlin on March 25, Warsaw on March 27, and Moscow on March 29.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ previously announced that they would be kicking off the tour with a weekend of performance dates in Seoul this February.

Stay tuned for more news about ATEEZ's 2020 world tour!