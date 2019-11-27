1

Han Ye Seul's incredibly thin figure makes netizens jaws drop

AKP STAFF

Han Ye Seul's figure is definitely one of a kind!

The star uploaded a series of pictures showing her incredibly slim figure on November 27 that had netizens' jaws drop. The photos made trending headlines as the gorgeous star is seen wearing a long black dress and high black booties. 

2019.11.27

Netizens have been commenting on her beauty, stating: 

"Wow she's really slim."

"I feel like I wouldn't be able to look at her in real life because she's so pretty."

"Looking at the background, this photo isn't edited. That's her real body." 

What do you think?

